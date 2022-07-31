VIDEO: Lake County firefighters put out blaze in Montverde believed to be arson

Video recorded by firefighters and shared on Facebook of a burning residential structure in Montverde.

MONTVERDE, Fla. – Lake County Firefighters early Sunday shared video to Facebook of crews’ arrival to a burning residential structure believed to have been set on fire in an act of arson.

Crews from the Lake County Office of Fire Rescue and Clermont Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4350 responded to the fire at 17135 Franklin Ave. in Montverde around 11:09 p.m. Saturday, where the occupants of the home had since exited the building safely, officials said.

In the video, as well as in photos of the scene, flames can be seen jetting from the building’s attic and through its roof.

According to the post, firefighters “quickly extinguished” the flames, going on to note that the cause of the fire was believed to be arson.

Residential structure fire in Montverde believed to be arson, courtesy of Lake County Firefighters. (Lake County Firefighters)

News 6 is working to learn more about the incident.

