Crews battle house fire in South Daytona

At least 1 injured in fire on Bristol Lane

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: South Daytona, Volusia County
Crews battle a fire at a home in South Daytona.

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. – A house fire Thursday morning in South Daytona drew a response from several agencies and left at least one person in need of medical treatment.

The fire was reported on Bristol Lane, where South Daytona firefighters and other crews arrived to the home as it emitted smoke and flames through the front door, video obtained by News 6 shows.

No other details have yet been provided, such as the cause of the fire, if anyone else was hurt or the extent of their injuries.

Note: Based on the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the fire and not necessarily its exact location.

