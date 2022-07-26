Orlando swears in new fire chief

ORLANDO, Fla. – The city of Orlando swore in its latest fire chief Tuesday, formally filling the position left open by the abrupt and sordid departure of his predecessor.

Mayor Buddy Dyer officiated the swearing-in ceremony for Chief Charlie Salazar.

Salazar comes to the city from Dallas, where he served for nearly 29 years. Salazar was most recently the executive deputy chief of Dallas Fire Rescue.

Dyer announced Salazar as the new chief in May.

“I’m confident that with his professional background, strong leadership and organizational skills, he’ll ensure that OFD continues to work diligently in protecting our community,” the mayor said in a tweet following the ceremony.

Charlie Salazar is officially the @OrlandoFireDept's new Chief. I'm confident that with his professional background, strong leadership and organizational skills, he'll ensure that OFD continues to work diligently in protecting our community. pic.twitter.com/sfb4vQHBjD — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) July 26, 2022

“Outstanding service delivery will be a high priority and it will be the guiding force behind everything that we do,” Salazar said in remarks delivered after his swearing in.

Salazar succeeds Benjamin Barksdale.

Barksdale resigned in October following his arrest in North Carolina on assault charges. Investigators there said Barksdale punched a woman in the face.

