Seminole County to hand out smoke alarms, ‘bed shakers’ after Sanford house fire

Seminole County firefighters on Wednesday will distribute and install smoke detectors in a Sanford neighborhood after a recent fire badly damaged a home.

No one was injured in the blaze, which destroyed 60% of a home in the 1800 block of Harding Street.

[TRENDING: Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month returns in August | These 5 tricks will help you cool your car off quickly in the Florida heat | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The home did not have any smoke detectors, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Ad

“In an effort to be proactive and educate residents on the importance of working smoke alarms, the Seminole County Fire Department will go door-to-door to distribute free smoke alarms and fire prevention education materials in the Sanford neighborhood of Lincoln Heights,” fire officials said in a news release.

The devices handed out in the community will be 10-year alarms with a lithium battery that won’t have to be replaced for a decade, officials said.

In addition, SCFD has over 450 free “bed shakers,” which alert those who are deaf or hard of hearing in the event a smoke alarm activates.

Last year, the Seminole County Fire Department distributed and installed over 5,700 smoke alarms as part of a federal grant.

The smoke alarms will be handed out from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., weather permitting.