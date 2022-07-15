Sanford home damaged by fire

SANFORD, Fla. – A home in Sanford is damaged after flames ripped through it Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 1800 block of Harding Ave. just after 3 p.m., according to a Twitter post.

Crew said everyone was out of the home safely by the time they arrived. Flames extended into nearly 2/3 of the house, according to Seminole County Fire Department.

Harding Avenue home in Sanford that caught fire Friday (Seminole County Fire Department)

Firefighters said the home did not have any smoke detectors. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

The Red Cross has been called to help the people who live inside the home.

Aftermath of home fire on Harding Avenue in Sanford (Seminole County Fire Department)

