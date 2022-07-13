Orange County Fire Rescue to host active shooter training in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Fire Rescue Department is scheduled to host an active shooter drill Saturday afternoon at the Valencia School of Public Safety, according to reports.

Officials said the training — which has been ongoing for several weeks now — will include multiple law enforcement agencies and other fire departments to ensure agencies are ready to respond to potential active shootings.

[TRENDING: Flagler commissioner argues with troopers as he’s cited for speeding twice | Father of suspect in Mount Dora chase missing, endangered, Volusia sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Reports indicate the drill will include such exercises as providing critical medical care, the rapid rescue of patients and preparing patients for transport.

“The combined efforts of all agencies are optimized during a real-life emergency through joint operations training such as this,” Orange County Fire Chief James Fitzgerald said. “As recent events have sadly demonstrated, there is no certainty of where the next tragedy will occur. Therefore, ongoing training to ensure a more prepared, integrated response is critical.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: