Worker trapped in conveyor belt aboard train rescued by fire crews

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Ocala fire crews rescue worker aboard a train whose hand became trapped in a conveyor belt (Ocala Fire Rescue)

OCALA, Fla. – Fire crews rushed to save a worker whose hand was trapped in a conveyor belt atop a train car Friday afternoon, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Reports show crews made sure the equipment was powered down before springing into action, disassembling and removing parts from the machine to free the worker’s hand. Records indicate the incident was cleared within 14 minutes of fire crews’ arrival.

The worker was taken to the hospital for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

