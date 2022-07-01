Historic Orlando ice cream shop to reopen after suspected arsonist set it on fire

ORLANDO, Fla. – Goff’s Drive In, a historic Orlando ice cream shop, is prepping to open its doors again over a month after a man set the stand on fire.

The local ice cream shop, known for taking a stand against racial stigma ever since its 1948 opening, is planning to reopen from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 18, the business said in a Facebook post.

[TRENDING: Intruders shoot, critically wound woman at home near Winter Park, deputies say | Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in the Caribbean | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“Orlando we just can’t explain the love we feel from you. You are such a huge part of where our strength has come from this last month. You haven’t let us down and we won’t let you down. We’ve missed seeing your smiles, hearing your stories and being a part of your daily lives,” Goff’s Drive In wrote.

This comes after investigators with the Orlando Fire Department said a man intentionally set the classic soft serve spot on fire on May 20.

[SEE OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW]

Surveillance video released by Orlando police on Thursday shows the moment when a suspect sets a historic ice cream shop on fire.

Fire officials said the flames sparked by the suspected arsonist damaged the business located at 212 South Orange Blossom Trail.

The ice cream shop had also been damaged earlier that same month on May 4, when smoke was seen coming from the shop moments after a man was captured on surveillance video walking behind the building with a bag in hand.

Ad

But Goff’s is resilient and ready to make its return, excited to “continue where we left off, serving Orlando’s Best Soft serve to Orlando’s Finest Customers.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: