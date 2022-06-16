Video shows man set fire to Goff’s ice cream stand in Orlando

Surveillance video released by Orlando police on Thursday shows the moment when a suspect sets a historic ice cream shop on fire.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Surveillance video released by the Orlando Fire Department on Thursday shows the moment when a man set a historic ice cream shop on fire.

Firefighters responded to the Goff’s Drive In on May 20 after a fire broke out, damaging the ice cream shop on Orange Blossom Trail near Church Street.

The department released a picture of a masked man they are now calling the suspect in the arson that happened around 6:13 a.m. on May 20.

Orlando police believe this man is the suspected arsonist behind the Goff's Drive In fire on May 20. (Orlando Police Department)

Firefighters also said this is the same man seen in surveillance video shot outside of Goff’s that night, which showed a man taking fuel from a bus parked behind the building.

The man then appears to pour the fuel into the building, light something up and throw it into the building, causing a burst of flames he then runs from.

Orlando police say this video shows the moment an arsonist set Goff's Drive In on fire.

The fire department’s Arson/Bomb Squad is asking for help identifying the suspected arsonist.

This fire was not the first incident the historic ice cream shop has dealt with. On May 4, Goff’s Ice Cream stand posted images from a surveillance camera showing a man walk behind the building with a bag in his hand moments before smoke was seen coming from the building.

The department said it never received any calls regarding another incident, though its Arson Bomb Commander has no reason to believe the two cases are unrelated.

The historic ice cream shop turns 74 years old this month. The owner set up a GoFundMe to help get the family-run business rebuilt.

If you have any information leading to the arrest of the arson suspect, please call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to report it anonymously.