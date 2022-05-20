Fire damages historic Orlando ice cream shop

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fire broke out Friday morning and damaged Goff’s Drive In, an iconic Orlando ice cream shop.

The Orlando Fire Department responded to the location on Orange Blossom Trail near Church Street. The department said the fire was contained to inside the building.

This is the second time this month the business was damaged. Goff’s Drive In posted on Facebook images from a surveillance camera that showed a man walking behind the building with a bag in his hand moments before smoke was seen coming from the shop on May 4.

“This guy went to the back of Goff’s and planted what appears to have been an explosive,” the business wrote. The fire department responded to that incident but said no criminal investigation was underway.

The cause of the fire is unknown.