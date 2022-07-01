79º

Local News

Crews fight Marion County bus fire in Belleview, officials say

No one injured; crews investigating cause of the fire

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, Traffic, Belleview, Marion County
Firefighters douse bus fire in Belleview along I-75 (Marion County Fire Rescue)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Crews are trying to figure out what sparked a bus fire in Marion County Wednesday night, fire officials reported.

Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the bus fire on Interstate 75 near mile marker 341 in Belleview at approximately 10:45 p.m., reports show.

[TRENDING: Florida’s Freedom Week: Here’s a list of what to buy tax-free | Think it’s hotter when you walk the dog at night than you’re used to? Here’s why | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Photos of the scene show fire crews dousing the bus as flames and smoke came pouring out.

Firefighters respond to Marion County bus fire along I-75 (Marion County Fire Rescue)

According to the agency, the driver was the only person aboard the bus at that time. Crews stated no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Check back with News 6 for further updates.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email