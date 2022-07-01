Crews fight Marion County bus fire in Belleview, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Crews are trying to figure out what sparked a bus fire in Marion County Wednesday night, fire officials reported.

Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the bus fire on Interstate 75 near mile marker 341 in Belleview at approximately 10:45 p.m., reports show.

Photos of the scene show fire crews dousing the bus as flames and smoke came pouring out.

Firefighters respond to Marion County bus fire along I-75 (Marion County Fire Rescue)

According to the agency, the driver was the only person aboard the bus at that time. Crews stated no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Check back with News 6 for further updates.