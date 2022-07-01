1 killed in Kissimmee house fire

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was killed in a Kissimmee fire in a residential neighborhood Friday, according to city officials.

A spokesperson with the city of Kissimmee said the police department responded to a structure fire on Lily Pad Lane by the Florida Turnpike and Fortune Road.

The city said the Kissimmee Fire Department, Osceola County Fire Rescue and State Fire Marshal also responded.

No other details have been released.

The police department and the State Fire Marshal is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.