Kissimmee pastor accused of ‘exposing’ himself at Starbucks

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee pastor was arrested Monday after “exposing” himself at a local Starbucks, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received reports about the pastor sexually touching himself on May 9 at the Starbucks on 1041 W. Osceola Parkway.

Reports show that 39-year-old Enginio Muniz-Colon had previously been arrested for similar charges at the same location. According to the affidavit, Muniz-Colon teaches online ministry classes.

Muniz-Colon was taken to the Osceola County Jail on a $1,000 bond. He faces charges for exposure of sexual organs.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information about this case or similar incidents to contact the department at (407) 348-2222.