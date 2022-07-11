1 taken to hospital after house fire breaks out in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a house fire broke out in Orange County, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Fire rescue said it responded to the home in the 5700 block of Cortez Drive, near Pine Hills Elementary School, after calls started coming in around 6 a.m.

According to the fire officials, one person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The American Red Cross is helping six adults and one pet as a result of the fire.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

