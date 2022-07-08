Vehicle on fire in Orange County blocking SR-528 East

Lines painted on the center of a road.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle on fire in Orange County caused lane closures along State Road 528 East Friday evening, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The fire happened just before mile marker 27, causing traffic to back up to about mile marker 25, reports show.

According to FDOT’s maps, all lanes are closed at the time of this report.

