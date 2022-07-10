Fire leaves at least 5 families displaced in Palm Bay

The Red Cross is assisting five families who are now out of homes.

Multiple families now have to look for a new place to stay after a fire ripped through an apartment building.

Fire alarms went off Saturday afternoon in the Braxton apartments.

All this after a fire burned its way through two units on the 200 block of Palm Place Dr. around 2 a.m., waking neighbors.

“I happen to see fire just coming from the rooftop and all the people taking videos and stuff like that and they needed to move their cars but they didn’t, but it was just horrendous,” said Patsy Riggins, who has been living in the complex for the past six months.

The American Red Cross is assisting five families who are now without a home.

First responders said 15 units were affected, with two units burnt from the fire and several others affected by smoke and water damage.

Neighbors are now calling on the apartment complex to re-check other buildings for maintenance issues.

“They just need to do a better maintenance check as far as the system with these here fire places and stuff like that,” Riggins said.

Firefighters say there were no injuries and the cause is still under investigation.