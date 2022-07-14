Heat ramps up, sea breeze storms fire up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing storms along the east and west coast sea breezes that will fire up around 4 p.m.

Rain chances will be at 50% for Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances increase to 70% for the weekend.

High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s for the next couple of days and the low-90s for the weekend.

Yesterday in Orlando we tied the record of 98 set an 1892.

We saw. 05 inches of rain yesterday in Orlando. Now our deficit is 5.02 inches since the first of the year.

The record high for Orlando today is 98 set in 1917.