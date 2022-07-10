Getting hot, then pinpointing storms Sunday

Once again we are pinpointing storms into the afternoon on Sunday. A stalled front just north of Florida will continue to act as a focal point for scattered showers and storms.

We will also pinpoint the east and west coast sea breezes into the afternoon.

Expect to 60% coverage of showers and storms through the afternoon and early evening.

A couple of showers and storms will develop from west to east near the boundary and will move into Central Florida by late morning.

Expect high rain chances at 60% for most of next week with high temperatures in the mid 90s.

On Sunday we will reach a high temperature of 94°.

The average high temperature in Orlando is 92°.

Yesterday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 97°. We saw a trace of rain yesterday. Now our deficit is 4.87 inches since the first of the year.

The record high temperature for today in Orlando is 99°, set in 1980.

