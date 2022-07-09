82º

Mostly dry start to another warm weekend in Central Florida

Afternoon temps soar back to the 90s

Candace Campos, Meteorologist

We are starting off the weekend mostly dry and muggy with wake-up temperatures starting in the low 80s.

Through the afternoon temperatures will soar back into the low-to-mid 90s with a light south breeze in place.

Once we heat up, expect sea breezes to develop and push inland into the evening. This will keep rain chances at 40-50% for inland counties and 20-30% along the coast.

Beachgoers beware, as a moderate risk of rip currents remain in place through the weekend.

By Sunday, we will be adding more activity by the afternoon with rain coverage increasing to 70%.

Tropics Update:

Plenty of Saharan dust continues to linger for a large portion of the Atlantic waters and stretching into the Caribbean. This in turn will keep any major development from happening for the next few days.

