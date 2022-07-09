Mostly dry start to another warm weekend in Central Florida

We are starting off the weekend mostly dry and muggy with wake-up temperatures starting in the low 80s.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are starting off the weekend mostly dry and muggy with wake-up temperatures setting out from the low 80s.

Through the afternoon temperatures will soar back into the low-to-mid 90s with a light south breeze in place.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Once we heat up, expect sea breezes to develop and push inland into the evening. This will keep rain chances at 40-50% for inland counties and 20-30% along the coast.

Beachgoers beware, as a moderate risk of rip currents remain in place through the weekend.

By Sunday, we will be adding more activity by the afternoon with rain coverage increasing to 70%.

Tropics Update:

Plenty of Saharan dust continues to linger for a large portion of the Atlantic waters and stretching into the Caribbean. This in turn will keep any major development from happening for the next few days.