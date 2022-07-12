Central Florida storms to begin firing off later in the afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more showers and storms later this afternoon.

Expect storms mainly after 3 p.m.

Rain chances will be at 40% on Tuesday and 50% for Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances increase to 70% for Friday. Expect rain chances at 60% for Saturday, Sunday and for Monday.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be back close to the average of 92°- for the weekend.

Yesterday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 93.

We saw a trace of rain yesterday. Now our deficit is 4.61 inches since the first of the year.

The average high temperature in Orlando is 92. The record high temperature is 99 set in 1892.

A low in the northern Gulf is moving away from Florida with a 30% chance of tropical development within the next five days.