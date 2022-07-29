Drone video: Fire destroys beachside home near New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A beachside home was destroyed and two neighboring houses were damaged when a fire broke out Thursday in Volusia County, officials said.

The fire started at a home in the 7000 block of South Atlantic Avenue, just south of New Smyrna Beach.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Volusia County Fire Rescue, along with crews from New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater, battled the two-alarm blaze, which apparently started in a home and spread to houses on either side, officials said.

No one was injured.

Fire officials said the middle home, which was destroyed in the fire, was being remodeled.

The home to the north was a “50% loss,” fire officials said. The home to the south sustained exterior and interior damage, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.