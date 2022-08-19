Vehicle shuts down on highway following lightning strike, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle became “disabled” Thursday afternoon following reports of a lightning strike near Interstate 95 in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Ram, was driving north on Interstate 95 near Mile Marker 227 when the Ram’s driver reported seeing a lightning strike in the area, troopers said.

[TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Troopers said the driver told them he heard a “loud sound” after the lightning strike. The driver then smelled smoke and saw all of the car’s electronics turn off, troopers said.

According to FHP, the driver pulled over, and troopers responded to help. Troopers added that a the driver was not injured during the incident.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: