Siblings ID’d in Melbourne double homicide; nephew named as person of interest, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A brother and sister have been identified as the victims in a double homicide in Melbourne and their nephew has been named as a person of interest in the investigation, according to police.

Melbourne police said Tuesday that Alford Baker, 63, and his sister Teresa, 61, were found dead inside a home at 1052 Tanglewood Lane.

Officers conducted a well-being check at the home on Tuesday morning at the request of police in Pooler, Georgia, according to a news release.

The release said a man — James Green, 31 — had turned up at First Baptist Church of Pooler asking to speak with the pastor and acting irrationally, prompting a churchgoer to call police.

Officers said Green tried to take off in a car but was detained and arrested on charges of possession of a gun by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.

Police said the car Green was driving was registered to Alford Baker. Green’s behavior led the Georgia officers to request the well-being check.

Investigators said Green is the nephew of Alford and Teresa Baker and that all three lived in the home on Tanglewood Lane.

Police said Green is the only person of interest in the deaths of his aunt and uncle, adding that the 31-year-old is likely to face additional charges.

Detectives from Melbourne have traveled to Georgia to work with Pooler police in their investigation.

