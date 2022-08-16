2 found dead in Melbourne home, suspect in custody in Georgia, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two people are dead and one person is in custody in Georgia after a double homicide, according to Melbourne police.

Officers said at 10 a.m. they were asked to conduct a well-being check at 1052 Tanglewood Lane by police in Georgia. Investigators there said they had a person in custody whose behavior was concerning, leading them to believe there may be someone at the Melbourne home who was in danger, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation? | Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach | Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police said they found two bodies in the home with evidence, indicating they were killed.

Officers said the person in custody in Georgia is related to the two victims.

Investigators believe they have accounted for everyone involved in the two deaths.

Police have not yet released any information on the identities of the victims or the suspect.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: