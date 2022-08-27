Wheelchair-bound woman and her dog fatally struck crossing Melbourne roadway, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 74-year-old woman in a motorized wheelchair died Saturday after she attempted to cross a Melbourne roadway with her dog and both were struck by a car, police said.

Officers with the Melbourne Police Department responded to the scene on North Wickham Road north of its intersection with Lake Washington Road, where they said the woman — identified by police as Mary Tuck, of Melbourne — was attempting to cross northbound lanes when she entered the path of a 2018 Kia Niro and was struck by it. An exact time of the crash had either not been confirmed or shared by police at the time of this report.

Tuck sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and the dog she was with succumbed to its injuries at the scene, police said. She was taken to a local hospital by Brevard County Fire Rescue where she later died, according to a news release.

The car that struck them was driven by a 49-year-old Virginia woman, police said. A traffic homicide investigation currently underway to determine if alcohol, drugs or a medical episode were a factor in the crash, the release states.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Livingston at (321) 288-8288.

