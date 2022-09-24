Missing, endangered Bunnell girl, 14, sought by Florida law enforcement

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl out of Flagler County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Akeelah Reddin has been missing since Wednesday and is considered endangered; the teen was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Espanola Road in Bunnell, FDLE said.

Reddin is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Reddin or has knowledge of her whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE, or the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 or 911.

Akeelah Reddin, 14, missing since Sept. 24. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

