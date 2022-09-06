Police seek help finding missing 13-year-old Orlando girl

Bernadette Webb, 13 years old, was reported missing by her family on August 28, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old Orlando girl.

Bernadette Webb was reported missing by her family on Aug. 28, according to a Twitter post by the Orlando Police Department.

Police said that Bernadette was last seen in the area of Lake Richmond Drive in Orlando.

OPD asks that if you have seen Bernadette or know her whereabouts, please contact them at 407-246-3950.

