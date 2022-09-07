Ocoee police search for missing, endangered 18-year-old

The Ocoee Police department on Wednesday said its officers had begun searching for a missing 18-year-old man last seen over the weekend at West Oaks Mall. Jordan Loveannte Ware, of Ocoee, was with his siblings at the mall Saturday evening, police said. According to a news release, Ware was upset at the time his father arrived to pick him up; he blended into a crowd when his father turned away from him for a moment and he hasn’t been seen since. Ware is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants. Police said Ware has high-functioning autism and lacks a license or phone. He recently moved to the area and is known to frequent the Hiawassee Branch Library and West Colonial Drive, the release states. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ocoee Police Department at (407) 905-3160.

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee police are searching for a missing 18-year-old man last seen over the weekend at West Oaks Mall.

Jordan Loveannte Ware, of Ocoee, was with his siblings Saturday evening at the mall, police said. According to a news release, Ware was upset that his father arrived to pick him up, so he blended into a crowd when his father turned away and he hasn’t been seen since.

Ware is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.

Police said Ware has high-functioning autism and lacks a license or phone. He recently moved to the area and is known to frequent the Hiawassee Branch Library and West Colonial Drive, the release said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160.

Jordan Loveannte Ware, 18, reported missing Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Ware was last seen Saturday, Sept. 3. (Ocoee Police Department)

