Alert issued for endangered Springfield girl, 15, missing for over a week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert was issued Wednesday for a 15-year-old girl out of Springfield, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Myzziah Brown has been missing since Aug. 16, and is considered endangered, according to FDLE. She was last seen in the area of the 3800 block of Avon Road in Springfield, and she may currently be in the Tallahassee area, officials said.

Brown is 4 feet, 11 inches tall with brown eyes and auburn hair that may be straight and recently dyed a burgundy or red color, according to an FDLE flyer. She also may have her ears and right nostril pierced, investigators said.

Brown weighs 125 pounds and was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue shorts and black Ugg brand slides, authorities said.

Those who see Brown or know of her whereabouts are urged to contact FDLE, the Springfield Police Department at (850) 872-7545 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

FDLE Missing Child Alert flyer for Myzziah Brown, 15, of Springfield, Florida. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

