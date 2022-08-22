Silver Alert issued for missing St. Cloud man

Deputies said Candido Mantalvo was reported missing Monday after leaving his home in St. Cloud Sunday at 10 a.m.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a missing St. Cloud man who had not been seen in more than a day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Mantalvo was seen driving a dark blue 2008 Hyundai Elantra with a Florida handicap tag that reads “JI02X,” deputies said.

According to deputies, Mantalvo was last known to be in the area of Okeechobee County Monday morning.

If contact is made or anyone has information about Mantalvo’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (407) 348-2222 in reference to case 22I089828.

