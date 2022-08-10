Osceola County school district to use bus tracking software for students

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County school district began its Student Ridership Program Wednesday to help kick off the 2022-2023 school year, according to district officials.

The program involves the installation of tablets next to the door of district school buses, which students will be required to use to scan their district-issued ID cards as they get on and off the bus, officials said.

A release from the district shows the program will tell school administrators and transportation leaders when and where students get off the bus to help ensure student safety.

Officials said that because the program is new this school year, students who forget their ID will not be turned away as the district incorporates the program — though students will eventually be required to use it.

According to officials, the program will also alert bus drivers when a child is trying to get on the wrong bus or get off at the wrong stop, in which cases drivers will not allow the student to get on or off without permission from administrators.

The district is also introducing additional tracking software called “Here Comes The Bus,” which parents can use to track their child’s bus on a map. District officials said that service would be activated Aug. 25.

For more information on “Here Comes The Bus,” visit the district’s website here.

