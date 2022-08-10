Osceola County bus driver shortage may impact routes for students

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – With tens of thousands of students in Osceola County heading back to school on Wednesday, many of them will be relying on buses to get there.

Bus driver shortages are being experienced in most of Central Florida’s school districts.

Osceola County said Tuesday there are about 25 bus routes that don’t have a driver assigned to them. There have also been about a dozen drivers who have called in sick for the first day of school Wednesday.

The district said this is an increased amount of employees from when school ended in May. At that time, school officials say around 35 routes did not have a driver assigned, and sick calls resulted in between 20-25 each day.

