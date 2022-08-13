1 dead, 2 kids among 5 hospitalized after crash in Osceola County, troopers say

A 45-year-old woman was killed and five others injured in an Osceola County crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 2022 Toyota Camry was driving westbound on State Road 60 west of Mae Bass Road when it drifted into the eastbound lane and into the path of a 2017 Dodge Caravan.

The front right of the Camry collided with the front right of the Caravan, causing the Camry to collide with a wire fence, troopers said.

The woman, who was a passenger in the Camry, was pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said.

A 59-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious and critical injuries, respectively, troopers said.

A 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital with minor injuries, and a 53-year-old man was transported to Lake Wales Hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.