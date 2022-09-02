Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old boy last seen nearly 1 week ago in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old boy who was last seen in Miami on Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The department said on Friday a previous missing child alert was upgraded to an Amber Alert after receiving additional information provided by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

[TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? | Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Jorge “JoJo” Morales, 6, was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 27, in the area of 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

Officials said the boy may be with Jorge Morales, 45, who is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 185 pounds. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the man is the boy’s father and he picked up the child from the mother’s house on Saturday morning.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Morales.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: