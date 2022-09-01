Missing child alert issued for 7-year-old Palm Coast girl, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert has been issued for 7-year-old Skyler Morrison, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was described as 4 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement believes the child may be in the company of her mother, 28-year-old Ciara Ashley Culver, and they may be traveling in a black 2010 Chevrolet Cruze with Florida tag FE14U.

Culver is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, deputies said.

The two live in Palm Coast, according to the sheriff’s office. However, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement stated they were last seen in the 600 block of Cedar Park Drive in Daytona Beach.

The black 2019 Chevrolet Cruze with the Florida license plate of FE14U law enforcement believes Ciara Culver may be driving. (Fl)

Both are considered missing, and Morrison is considered endangered, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Morrison or Culver is asked to contact the department at (386) 313-4911.

