2 found dead near Clermont; suspect in custody, Lake deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide at a mobile home park near Clermont, according to a release from the department.

The sheriff’s office received a call just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in regards to the homicide located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont, according to the report.

[TRENDING: NASA schedules next Artemis I moon rocket launch attempt for Saturday | Florida wildlife director loses arm in 2nd gator attack within span of a decade | Win tickets to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Deputies say a female in the home told them that Justin Lamar Jones, 41, had killed his stepson in a travel trailer that morning, and also tied her up and sexually battered her. She was able to escape in the afternoon.

Deputies say they spotted Jones’ SUV in the parking lot of Publix on U.S. Highway 27 and Hartwood Marsh Road. They say Jones ran but they caught him and took him into custody.

While investigating, detectives found a second body in the travel trailer. The identities of the victims have not been released.

Jones has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping.

Map depicts the general area of the homicide investigation in Clermont. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: