Man arrested in Ormond Beach is person of interest in Lake double homicide, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A man arrested in Ormond Beach after a woman was found dead inside a crashed car has been named as a person of interest in the deaths of two people in Lake County.

Roger Gilbert, 35, was arrested Friday inside a Dollar Tree following a brief chase.

Police said they were called to the area of West Granada Boulevard and South Perrott Drive due to reports of a vehicle with a bullet hole in it.

[TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space Coast | Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car? Trooper Steve explains | Win tickets to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Investigators said they spotted the white Volvo and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle drove off but slammed into another vehicle, records show.

Officers said a man, Gilbert, ran away from the crash, but the driver of the car — Samantha Butler, 29 — was dead inside the Volvo. Investigators said they do not believe Butler died as a result of the crash, but did not elaborate.

Police said they followed Gilbert into the Dollar Tree where continued his attempt to get away from officers. Officers eventually shocked Gilbert with a Taser and placed him in cuffs, records show.

Gilbert was found with a stolen gun in his waistband, according to a charging affidavit.

Investigators said Gilbert and Butler are considered persons of interest in the deaths of two people found shot inside a Lake County home.

Ad

Lake County deputies said they found David Mikell, 34, of Umatilla, and Shane Clements, 41, of Altoona, dead on Aug. 26.

Police have not said how the pair may be involved in the deadly shooting.

Gilbert is being held on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft and resisting an officer without violence.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: