2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say

ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area of Altoona around 9 p.m. and after receiving a report of a shooting.

Deputies said they found David Mikell, 34, of Umatilla, and Shane Clements, 41, of Altoona, dead.

The deaths were not a random act of violence and the people of interest do not live in the home where the men were found dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

No arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting, but deputies said they have identified two people of interest, a man and a woman, who were located in Ormond Beach Friday afternoon.

One of the subjects, identified as Roger Myles Gilbert, of Alabama, was detained in Volusia County in connection with unrelated charges after “an encounter with Ormond Beach police officers,” the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The other person of interest has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-343-9529 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

