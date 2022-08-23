Lake County commissioners consider plan to lower speed limit on CR-561 in Clermont area

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County commissioners are expected to move forward with a plan to lower the speed limit along County Road 561 in the Clermont area.

Commissioners will be discussing the plan that calls for dropping the speed limit along the roadway from 55 to 45 mph.

The change would impact a portion of the road between Florida Boys Ranch Road to Lake Nellie Road.

Transportation officials recommended lowering the speed limit after doing a study following a resident’s complaint.

In the study, the following factors were considered:

Road surface characteristics, shoulder conditions, grade, alignment and sight distance.

Roadside development, culture and roadside friction.

Safe speed for curves or hazardous locations.

Commissioners are meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

