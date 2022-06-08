TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes CR-561 in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. – A fatal crash early Wednesday has prompted the closure of County Road 561 in Lake County.

The wreck happened around 3:35 a.m. on C.R. 561 near Florida Boys Ranch Road in Clermont.

C.R. 561 is shut down in both directions.

“Please find an alternate route of travel,” the Lake County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Details about the crash have not been released.