Man dies after Osceola County crash when truck hits curb, rolls over, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old man driving a pickup truck died in an Osceola County crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Cross Prairie Parkway and Partin Settlement Road.

Witnesses told troopers the St. Cloud driver was speeding north on Cross Prairie Parkway in the outside lane when he hit a concrete curb, according to a crash report.

The pickup truck overcorrected to the left and began overturning on the grass median, the report shows.

Investigators said the man was ejected from the vehicle and transported to the hospital, where he later died.

This crash is still under investigation.