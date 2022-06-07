Police line do not cross belt. Taken on Uber'lpse Berlin 2009.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A crash in Melbourne killed a motorcyclist Tuesday morning.

Melbourne police said a man was traveling west on East Hibiscus Boulevard on his motorcycle shortly before 11:10 a.m. when a Nissan SUV turned into the path from Oak Street.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and was not wearing a helmet, according to investigators.

Police said the biker was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The identity of the biker was not made available, as police are trying to notify the next of kin.

Officers said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.

The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit urges anyone with information on the crash to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Jeff Blair at (321) 616-6118.