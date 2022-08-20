Lake County deputies make arrest in connection to attempted armed robbery of internet café

Travontae Harley, 33, who faces felony charges in connection to the attempted armed robbery of an internet café in Lake County.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies made an arrest Friday in connection to an attempted armed robbery of an internet café that left a security guard hurt.

Deputies responded to Hot Spot in Dona Vista around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They learned two men had since entered the business and were confronted by the guard, who was shot by one of the suspects during a physical altercation among them, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states deputies followed up on “another internet café robbery also with (two) black male suspects,” obtaining a data extraction of a cell phone that turned up cards belonging to Travontae Harley, 33, of Mount Dora. News 6′s request to clarify if Harley is or is not suspected in more than one robbery was under review by the sheriff’s office at the time of this report.

Friday, around 9:35 p.m., sheriff’s office street crimes personnel executed a traffic stop on a vehicle Harley was inside, taking him into custody. A search of the car netted a Wawa receipt dated to approximately three hours before the robbery attempt at Hot Spot, during which deputies said Harley and an unknown man were recorded on surveillance cameras at the store.

The arresting officers recommended charges of robbery with a firearm and attempted murder while engaged in a robbery, the affidavit states. Arrest records show Harley now faces those charges, with a court date set for Sept. 12.

The September court date also concerns charges of providing false info to a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine). Harley remained jailed Saturday on $78,000 bond, records show.

