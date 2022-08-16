19-year-old injured in shooting at basketball court near Bethune-Cookman University, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Monday night at Joe Harris Park near Bethune-Cookman University, according to police.

Officers responded to the west side of the park near the basketball court located at 315 Pearl St. around 10:30 p.m., an incident report reads.

Upon arrival, investigators said they found a woman shot in the leg and transported her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. People ran in different directions following the shooting, but no others injuries were reported at this time, according to officers.

According to an incident report, video shows a man approached the basketball court before shooting at several people and running away. Police also added there were multiple shooters involved.

Investigators said they found 17 casings on the ground near the sidewalk and parking area, as well as cars with bullet holes through the windows.

One of the cars in the park lot was a gray 2006 Honda with a dog inside, the report shows. When the owner of the vehicle returned, he told police he was unable to start his car before the shooting happened and left the park, according to investigators.

Officers said due to a video showing a possible shooter entering and leaving shortly after the shooting, the Honda was towed away as a potential suspect vehicle.

Officers are still searching for the shooters and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

