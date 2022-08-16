Search underway for man in fatal shooting of 30-year-old woman in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A search is underway on Tuesday for a man accused of shooting a 30-year-old woman to death in Daytona Beach, according to the police department.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said the fatal shooting happened at 11:56 a.m. near Glenview Boulevard. Officers found Karli Elliott, who was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said officers are looking for Chad Keene, 37, in the shooting and said he was last seen near 315 Glenview Blvd.

Halifax Avenue is closed between Seabreeze and University boulevards as police continue investigating.

Police also shut down Peninsula Drive in that area.

Three schools in the area — Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center — were on lockdown, but Volusia County Schools said around 2:30 p.m. the lockdown was lifted.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

TRAFFIC ALERT

The heavy police presence on the beachside is us investigating a homicide near 315 Glenview. We have temporarily shut down Halifax Ave. between Seabreeze Blvd and University Blvd. We will send out an update as soon as possible. — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) August 16, 2022

