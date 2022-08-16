Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach police are investigating a homicide putting three schools on lockdown.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.

A spokesperson with the district said around 2:30 p.m. that the lockdown was lifted for all three schools.

Daytona Beach police said the homicide happened near 315 Glenview Blvd.

Officers have shut down Halifax Avenue between Seabreeze Boulevard and University Boulevard. They have also shut down Peninsula Drive between Seabreeze Boulevard and University Boulevard.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

