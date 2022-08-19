Reward offered for info after driver killed in shooting, crash on SR-408 in Orlando

The widow of a man killed after his vehicle was struck by gunfire Thursday afternoon on State Road 408 in Orlando said part of her was still waiting for her husband to come home.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered after a man was killed when his vehicle was struck by gunfire on State Road 408 in Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The department said on Friday that Crimeline is offering a reward up to $5,000 that could lead to the suspects who shot at Tremain Hepburn, 46, who was driving west on SR-408 on July 14.

Police said Hepburn crashed into a tree as he exited at Mills Avenue. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The department said Hepburn “recovered his white Dodge Challenger Hellcat in Sanford, Florida and unidentified suspects then shot and killed him.”

The man’s family said he was a father of six and a new grandfather. His wife, Germaine Kates-Hepburn, told News 6 earlier this month she continues to mourn the loss of her husband. She said they’ve been together for nearly 14 years and got married in April 2021.

Kates-Hepburn said one of her happiest memories is when she walked down the aisle on their wedding day.

“He just had this look on his face, that I finally made him happy because he asked me to marry him a while ago,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 321-253-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

