WATCH LIVE: Man shot, killed on State Road 408, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Westbound lanes along State Road 408 are closed as police investigate a shooting on the highway that killed a man, according to Orlando police.

So far investigators say a male in his 40s was traveling westbound on the 408 when his vehicle was struck several times by gunfire near Bumby Avenue.

Police say the victim crashed into a tree as he exited at Mills Avenue. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Police said the westbound lanes were shut down from Crystal Lake Drive to Bumby Avenue along State Road 408. South Street is also closed at Bumby.

If anyone has information about this incident, call the Orlando Police Dept. at 321-235-5300, or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

