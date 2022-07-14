Brevard County crash kills Palm Bay motorcyclist, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash along Interstate 95 in Melbourne killed a 70-year-old Palm Bay motorcycle rider and closed down southbound lanes at mile marker 180, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Reports show a witness advised a pickup truck may have been involved in the crash. However, troopers said investigators are still gathering information.

According to troopers, traffic is being diverted off Interstate 95 at exit 182 to Ellis Road.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact FHP at (407) 737-2213.

This crash remains under investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.