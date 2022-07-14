Kissimmee motorcycle crash kills rider, injures driver, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcycle rider crashed on Simpson Road in Kissimmee Wednesday afternoon, killing the rider and injuring another driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 21-year-old rider was traveling south on Simpson Road in the outside lane, and an SUV was stopped ahead of him.

Reports show the rider failed to stop before hitting the vehicle, throwing the rider from his motorcycle and injuring the 82-year-old man driving the SUV.

Both the rider and driver were taken to the hospital, at which point the rider was pronounced dead, troopers said. The driver sustained minor injuries, according to FHP.

This crash remain under investigation.