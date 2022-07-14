76º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Kissimmee motorcycle crash kills rider, injures driver, troopers say

Troopers said 21-year-old motorcycle rider failed to stop before hitting SUV on Simpson Road

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, Traffic, Kissimmee, Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcycle rider crashed on Simpson Road in Kissimmee Wednesday afternoon, killing the rider and injuring another driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 21-year-old rider was traveling south on Simpson Road in the outside lane, and an SUV was stopped ahead of him.

[TRENDING: Flagler commissioner argues with troopers as he’s cited for speeding twiceFather of suspect in Mount Dora chase missing, endangered, Volusia sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Reports show the rider failed to stop before hitting the vehicle, throwing the rider from his motorcycle and injuring the 82-year-old man driving the SUV.

Both the rider and driver were taken to the hospital, at which point the rider was pronounced dead, troopers said. The driver sustained minor injuries, according to FHP.

This crash remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email